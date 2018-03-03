Single-vehicle crash claims one life in Maple Ridge

One person is dead after a serious single-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge on Saturday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said two people were in the vehicle travelling on Golden Ears Way near 210th Street when the crash happened.

The condition of the second occupant remains unknown.

READ MORE: Fatal crash closes Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

Mounties took to social media to say they had closed a stretch of Golden Ears Way shortly before 3 p.m., and that they had reopened the street just before 5 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Surrey fire @Local1271 & EHS @apbc873 treat 2 young women after collision in South Surrey. pic.twitter.com/IMQVSHVtl5 — Gary Hanney (@garhan3) March 3, 2018

Meanwhile crews in South Surrey were called to another serious crash on Saturday, involving a pick up truck and a car.

Both collided at the intersection of 168th Street and 20th Avenue just after two p-m. The car ended up in a ditch and firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free two young women inside

So far, no word on the cause. It’s believed the victims were not seriously hurt.