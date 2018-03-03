Video captures rescue of deer trapped in Okanagan Lake’s icy waters

BC Hydro crews were involved in an amazing rescue of a stranded deer from the icy waters of Okanagan Lake.

Crews were passing by the lake on Wednesday and noticed a deer that fell through the ice and plunged into the water.

Ken Finlayson with BC Hydro said his partner, Rob Asplin, “saw the head of a deer sticking out of the water.”

Finlayson and Asplin flagged down a nearby barge.

“They agreed to help, and two of them took off right away in a boat, and the other came in a separate boat behind them shortly after,” Finlayson said.

Two boats were sent out to scoop the deer out of the water and get it to safety.

Once back on shore, Finlayson and Asplin covered the deer in blankets. After taking some time to warm up, the deer was back on its way.

“She went up the bank, across the road and up the hillside,” said Chris Burton of Okanagan Pile Driving. “The whole thing was pretty cool. Everyone just jumped in and got ‘er done.”