Dog in England rescued after being stuck in frozen river for an hour

Body cam footage captured the rescue of Hardy, a nine-year-old black Labrador after he became trapped in the frozen River Wansbeck, in Northumberland, England.

He was stuck for almost an hour before being rescued by Jaqui Miller, an officer of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) on Dec. 13.

Miller was secured with a safety rope by firefighters, before crawling across the frozen river towards Hardy.

After visiting Hardy’s owner later that day, Miller said: “He had a small cut on his paw and was pretty cold but apart from this, he was absolutely fine.”

The RSPCA advises owners to keep dogs away from frozen ponds, lakes or rivers and to call the emergency services instead of attempting to rescue the animals themselves.