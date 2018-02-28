Peterborough Utilities Inc. looks to build two more hydropower stations along Trent-Severn Waterway

A newly proposed development in the town of Buckhorn will look to harness the power of water to create clean renewable energy, as Peterborough Utilities Inc. (PUI) looks to build a hydro generation facility near Lock 31 and Lock 24.

On Tuesday night, they held a public consultation meeting at the Buckhorn Community Centre to lay out the plans for the new 2.5-megawatt water power station at Lock 31. It’s still early in the public consolation process but an environmental assessment has already been completed and preliminary site blueprints were shared at the meeting.

“It’s going to be a fairly small hydro project and fairly low-profile,” said generation project manager Paul Ernsting. “It’s going to be integrated in with the existing Parks Canada infrastructure around the lock and the dam and the intent is to really make use of this resource here.”

The Trent-Severn Waterway stretches 386 kilometres, cutting right through the heart of Peterborough and the waterway is not only a major draw for boaters and tourists alike, it’s also a powerful source of renewable energy.

PUI is already operating four hydropower stations at three different locations along the river and is looking to expand its power generating capabilities north of the city.

The generation station at Lock 31 will be the furthest power facility to the north of the city, while the utility group has plans to build another station at Lock 24 just between Lakefield and Peterborough.

These sites were identified as potential power sources by the Trent-Severn Waterway which is managed by Parks Canada.

The water-powered generation station at Lock 31 in Buckhorn is still in the early development stages.

“The actual use of the locks won’t be affected during the construction,” said Ernsting. “We’ll actually be on the dam side and so it won’t have any impact on the lock traffic.”

If all goes as planned, construction could begin in late 2019 — it’s a joint project between PUI and the Curve Lake Economic Development Corporation.

Another public meeting will be held at the Lakefield arena on Wednesday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss the power station project slated for Lock 24.