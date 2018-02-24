Last-minute pitches for Alberta Party leadership candidates as voting starts Sunday

In a matter of days, the Alberta Party will announce its new leader, and leadership candidates spent the weekend making their last minute pitches to voters.

RELATED: Membership in Alberta Party soars by 500% ahead of leadership vote

Former Edmonton mayor and Progressive Conservative health minister Stephen Mandel, Calgary lawyer Kara Levis and former United Conservative Party MLA Rick Fraser are all vying for the party’s top job.

The Alberta Party is aiming to be the centrist alternative for voters as the 2019 election approaches.

Global News caught up with Mandel and Fraser Saturday, the last full day of campaigning before voting starts. Global News also reached out multiple times to Levis but did not hear back before publication.

Here is where Mandel and Fraser stand on the following issues:

Provincial sales tax

Both candidates were not in favour of a new sales tax when the issue was brought up at a leadership debate in Edmonton on January 24. However, one candidate seems to be more open-minded about the idea now.

Mandel: “I think it’s really problematic to talk about any other increase in taxes or change in tax structure until we see where we’re at and right now, we don’t know.”

Fraser: “I think at the end of the day, we want to try and do everything we can to grow the economy, grow our tax base and make sure… we’re doing what we can from a government before we have to introduce a new tax. Certainly it’s one of the things that need to be kept on the table and have a honest discussion about our tax structure because it may be something we have to implement at some point into the future.”

Pipeline politics

Last month, B.C. announced a proposal to limit the amount of bitumen flowing across its border. It is a measure that could potentially delay the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which would see capacity tripled. Alberta responded by announcing a ban on the import of B.C. wine, a ban that was rescinded Thursday.

READ MORE: B.C. and Alberta are feuding over wine: Here’s what the trade dispute is really about

Mandel: “We really need to look at how we deal with the rest of Canada and how the rest of Canada deals with us. We’re a full partner in this country. We should be treated equitably and fairly. This was a project approved by the federal government. It is an existing pipeline. I find it difficult to understand why the Government of B.C., the Government of Canada would not understand this is part of the right of Albertans to move their product to the coast.”

READ MORE: Federal government stands behind Trans Mountain pipeline project

Fraser: “[The federal government] needs to be more involved. I’ve said from the beginning this is a federal issue. The prime minister and his cabinet need to get to work to make sure all interests of Canadians are protected. We have a right to the B.C. coast. We want to make sure it’s safe, at the same time we can’t hamper our economy.”

Relationship with B.C.

In the aftermath of the pipeline drama, the candidates were asked how they would work with our neighbour to the west. The B.C. NDP have said they do not want the expansion to put the environment at risk.

READ MORE: Canadians split 50-50 on B.C.-Alberta pipeline spat, but more say project delays are wrong: poll

Mandel: “I think you need to show them this is not an environmental issue. You can move products through pipelines effectively, safely and to make sure you put in the type of safeguards they’re looking for.”

Fraser: “It’s about building relationships. You have to build credibility. You have to show the value it is for people in B.C. I don’t own a piece of property off the coast that might see increased tankers. At the end of the day, you want to try to get a perspective and understand that side of the view.”

Classroom sizes

The auditor general released a report Thursday slamming the province over spending close to $3 million over the last 14 years in a failed attempt to reduce classroom sizes. The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) has said 3,000 more teachers are needed to reduce class sizes.

READ MORE: Alberta NDP promises to reduce class sizes, create school lunch program

Mandel: “I would commit to working with the ATA to make sure our education system meets the goals of all of us. How we attain that is through cooperation. I can’t, at this point in time, say what we will hire, what we won’t hire. I would be glad to sit down with everybody and look at how we can work together.”

Fraser: “There’s only so much revenue. There’s a lot of different services that Albertans rely on and education is just one of them. So we’d have to take a balanced approach and make sure, but I think if that’s the goal let’s take a look at it.”

Voting for the new Alberta Party leader starts Sunday at 12 p.m. and runs until Tuesday at 5 p.m.