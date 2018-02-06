Alberta to stop importing BC wines into the province: Notley

Alberta’s premier fired another warning shot against British Columbia in the midst of a bitumen battle.

“The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission will put an immediate halt on the import of B.C. wine into Alberta,” Rachel Notley said Tuesday.

She said she’s heard by Albertans from all walks of life over the last few days and feels Albertans are “united” and “speaking in one voice” on this issue.

“We have to send a clear message to B.C now, by boycotting B.C. wine,” the premier said.

“The wine industry is very important to B.C… I know a lot of Albertans who love B.C. wine, quite frankly, I’m one of them.”

The premier estimated about $70 million a year is paid to B.C. wineries from Alberta purchases.

B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman announced in late January that the province plans to ban increased diluted bitumen shipments off its coast until it determines whether shippers are equipped to clean up a spill.

Notley said Alberta followed the rules and had the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion approved by the books.

She stressed the Alberta government is currently exploring ways to get Ottawa to step up and B.C. to step back.

She said this decision about wine is just one step Alberta plans to take in response to this “unprovoked and unconstitutional attack.”

The premier said the government won’t let B.C. hold Alberta’s and Canada’s economy hostage.

“I honestly wish it did not have to be this way,” Notley said. “We don’t take this lightly. Albertans didn’t want or invite this fight.”

She also said the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission will step up enforcement of direct sales from B.C. wineries to consumers in her province.

“I’m also encouraging all Albertans, next time you’re ordering a glass of wine, think of our energy workers… and maybe chose some Alberta craft beer instead.”

Notley was asked if she’s worried about the B.C. government retaliating by boycotting Alberta beef, for instance. She said with decisions like this, you always have to weigh the potential risk but added: “I don’t know that they have the same ability to legislate boycotting of Alberta beef.”

Notley has spoken out several times recently against the B.C. government’s proposal to obstruct the Kinder Morgan oil pipeline expansion project by banning increased shipments of diluted bitumen to the province’s coast.

Up to $500 million annually for B.C.’s coffers hangs in the balance, Notley said last week.

Last week, an Italian restaurant in Fort McMurray stopped serving wines from B.C. in response to that government’s plan to ban increased oil shipments.

Asti Trattoria Italiana said in a Facebook post that it had removed eight B.C. wines from its menu.

“I looked in my heart and my love of this community and this province and I decided to remove B.C. wines at this time from my menu, based on the decision and proposal of the B.C. government, Premier [John] Horgan’s decision to cut back on our bitumen,” owner Karen Collins said.

“I am very much in love with my community, and we’ve taken some huge hits in the last couple of years. We had the wildfires and we had the downturn of the economy and every little thing that we try to do to get back on our feet, something comes along and knocks us down again.

“Yes, I’m just taking off the wines, but that’s my little voice of protest,” Collins said.

“It’s nothing against the wineries. I have a lot of respect for the wineries… but if they can feel even an ounce of the pain that we’re feeling, I want them to convey to their government to stop this lunacy.”