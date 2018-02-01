Rachel Notley holds news conference amid growing tensions between Alberta and B.C.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is scheduled to speak at a news conference planned for 3:30 p.m. at the provincial legislature on Thursday.

While Notley’s NDP government did not provide details about what she would be talking about, the event comes just a day after the premier threatened B.C. with retaliatory measures in response to that province signalling it plans to — at least temporarily — ban increased shipments of diluted bitumen off its coast.

“The government of Alberta will not – we cannot – let this unconstitutional attack on jobs and working people stand,” Notley said ahead of an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

B.C.’s environment minister said Tuesday the plan is to implement the ban until his government can determine that shippers are prepared and able to properly clean up a spill.

The bitumen ban is seen by some pundits as a way to scuttle the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project which would increase the amount of oil being brought from Alberta’s oilsands to the B.C. coast.

Notley’s news conference is set to take place on the same day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Edmonton for a town hall event. Earlier on Thursday, Trudeau said “that pipeline is going to get built” while talking about the Trans Mountain project.

