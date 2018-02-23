Hamilton Police hunt for suspects after possible bear spray released in Tim Horton’s

Hamilton Police are looking for two young men after a substance was sprayed inside a Tim Horton’s.

Police say the two suspects went into the Tim Horton’s on Barton Street East and Wellington Street North just after 12:00 pm and sprayed an unknown substance into the air.

READ MORE: Two men charged after apparent bear-spray incident in Regina

About seven customers and staff were affected and needed medical treatment.

Police say the victims’ symptoms were consistent with reactions to bear spray.

The two suspects, thought to be between 15 and 25 years old, were last seen running southbound. Police are reviewing video footage in the area.

The Tim Horton’s will remain closed for a period of time to undergo decontamination.