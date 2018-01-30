Two men charged after apparent bear-spray incident

Two men face charges following an apparent bear-spray incident in downtown Regina Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 11th Avenue entrance of the Cornwall Centre at approximately 10 a.m. They were told a group of males were involved in an altercation at the entrance. As a result, a 31-year-old man was sprayed with what’s believed to be bear-spray.

A 30-year-old man, Brandon Patrick Dermody of Regina, believed to be involved in the altercation was located and arrested. A search revealed a knife and he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Police did not recover the bear-spray believed to be involved in the incident.

Police searched the 31-year-old apparent bear-spray victim after he was treated by EMS. A knife was found and he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

After being placed in a police cell, it was discovered he gave a false name. He was identified as Derek Johnston of Regina, and was the subject of an arrest warrant for breach of a statutory release.

Johnston is charged with obstruction of justice, carrying a concealed weapon and being unlawfully at large.

Both make their first court appearances Wednesday morning.

Police are still investigating this matter and ask that anyone with information contact Regina Police headquarters or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.