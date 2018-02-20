B.C. ambulances have attended 115 ‘cold exposure calls’ so far this year

It’s the time of year when paramedics around B.C. find themselves responding to a “steady number of cold exposure calls.”

There have been 115 so far this year.

As temperatures continue to drop across some areas of the province due to a cold snap, the conditions have kept the BC Ambulance Service busy, trying to help those who have been out in the cold for hours.

WATCH: Cold snap continues on South Coast

“In January, we responded to 72 calls and in February up until [the 18], we responded to 43 calls,” said BC Ambulance Service’s Fatima Siddiqui.

She said cold exposure calls are common at this time of the year, especially for those living on the street.

“We’ve had most of our calls in the Interior Health Authority regions and second to that would be in the Fraser Health Authority,” said Siddiqui.

READ MORE: Very cold temperatures across B.C. this week before ‘significant snowfall’ expected

First responders usually attend to people with a decreased level of consciousness or who are in shock, Siddiqui said.

Last year’s numbers during January and February were similar to this year’s, she added.