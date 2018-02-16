London police issue suspect description in connection with fatal hit and run, vehicle theft

Roughly a week after a London woman was struck and killed while trying to stop a man from fleeing in a stolen pickup truck, police are appealing to the public in hopes of locating a suspect.

Constable Sandasha Bough said police have issued an arrest warrant for Bradley James Hill, 31, on charges of manslaughter and robbery.

“Hill is described as an Indigenous male, 5 foot 9 inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos including the word ‘hard’ on his right hand, the word ‘body’ on his left hand, and the words ‘7th street’ and ‘First Nations’ on his right forearm.”

Hill has no fixed address but is known to frequent the Brantford area.

The incident last week began just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, when police say officers spotted a stolen Chevy pickup truck around Hamilton and Egerton streets.

Soon afterwards, the vehicle was found abandoned nearby and police then were called about a pickup truck that had been stolen from a nearby driveway.

Christina Smith, 32, was pronounced dead in hospital after being struck while trying to prevent the theft.

The second stolen truck was found abandoned the following morning.