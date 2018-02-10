London police continue investigation into fatal hit-and-run

Investigators are asking the public for help following the death of Christina Smith on Thursday, February 8.

Smith tried unsuccessfully to prevent the theft of a grey 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck near Moffat Avenue and Vancouver Street. She was struck by the truck during the theft.

The 32 year-old later died of her injuries in hospital. The following morning, London police recovered the truck but the driver was not found.

READ MORE: Memorial ride to honour elderly London cyclist killed in hit and run

The suspect is believed to have been involved with the theft of another pickup truck in the area that took place moments before Smith was hit. The other pickup was a black Chevrolet and it was recovered just minutes after the theft, just east of Kiwanis Park and south of Wavell Street.

Police are once again appealing to anyone who may have information that could lead to the identification of the suspect to come forward.

Those with information are urged to call London police, Crime Stoppers, or to submit information online at http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com.