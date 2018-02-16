Canada to host Germany in soccer friendly at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field

The Canadian women’s soccer team will play Germany in a friendly as Tim Hortons Field this June.

The exhibition game will be held Sunday, June 10, at 2 p.m. and will be a tune-up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The match will also mark new head coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller’s first home game at the helm of the Canadian National Women’s Team.

“This will be an exciting match for Canada Soccer, as it will mark new head coach Kenneth Heiner-Møller’s first home match at the helm of our National Women’s Team Program, but also because we will be returning to Hamilton — a city that continues to be a strong supporter of soccer and of our National Women’s Team,” said Peter Montopoli, Canada Soccer general secretary.

“We are looking forward to returning to Tim Hortons Field to compete against a truly world-class opponent in Germany in front of a CanadaRED crowd.”

Canada is currently ranked No. 5 in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings while Germany, the reigning Olympic champion, is listed at No. 2.

In their six previous head-to-head matches since 2011, Canada has beaten the Germans only once, 2-0 in the round-robin portion of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“We’re extremely proud and excited to once again partner with Canada Soccer to host an important test match for our Women’s National Team prior to their FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign,” said Matt Afinec, executive vice-president, of business operations for the Tiger-Cats. “We look forward to welcoming soccer fans from throughout the region and across the country to Tim Hortons Field in June.”

Individual tickets, which start at $20, will go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.ca.

There will also be a pre-sale for Canada Soccer Insiders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats season seat holders.

Tim Hortons Field also hosted a women’s soccer friendly in 2015 when Canada blanked England 1-0 in the leadup to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada that same year.