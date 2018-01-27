Celebrating a soccer legend and the freedom to work abroad: Here’s what’s buzzing on social media
What were the stories that our audiences connected over this week? If likes, comments and views are any indication, it was a soccer all-star being recognized for her excellence, and a push for free movement to live and work within Commonwealth countries that had our social media followers abuzz this week.
A well-deserved Order of Canada for @sincy12
Nearly 80,000 viewers watched Canada’s greatest soccer player of all time become an Officer in the Order of Canada this week. This patriotic video of #CanWNT captain Christine Sinclair was posted to Twitter and has viewers celebrating @sincy12’s successes in the sport.
Here’s what one reader chiming in had to say about the honour:
Free movement of Canadians, Kiwis, Britons and Australians gains momentum
Fancy a life in the land down under? If our social media stats this week are any indication, a lot of Global News readers do.
The dream of living and working unimpeded in Commonwealth countries resonated with our audience, as this video earned 500,000 Facebook video views and reached a total of 1.3 million users. It was also one of the week’s most engaging Facebook posts among Canadian news outlets.
Women’s March in Toronto makes impressions
And sincy we are celebrating a female soccer legend, it does make sense to mention our followers also connected over a Women’s March on our Instagram account.
A photo of a six-year-old girl sitting on her mother’s shoulders with a sign during the Toronto Women’s March made 21,000 impressions and encouraged 760 interactions.
But weight…
This video of a bald, spry aardvark trying its best to get off a scale hit 7,500 views on our Insta handle.
