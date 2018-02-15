Saskatoon crash leads to charges for impaired driving, assaulting police

Saskatoon police charged a 29-year-old man with impaired driving and assaulting a police officer after a collision on Airport Drive on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 2000-block of Airport Drive around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, where an SUV struck a power pole.

Police said the man was also determined to have been involved in a hit-and-run incident prior to the Airport Drive crash.

He’s been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, exceeding 0.08 and assaulting a police officer.

The extent of the man’s injuries isn’t known.

Traffic restrictions were in place on Thursday as crews worked to clean up the scene.