Impaired driving charges in two separate Saskatoon crashes

Two people have been charged with impaired driving in two separate crashes in Saskatoon.

The first crash happened just before 11 p.m. CT on Saturday at the intersection of Taylor Street and McEown Avenue.

Saskatoon police said the driver of a northbound vehicle on McEown ran a stop sign and collided with vehicle heading west on Taylor.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was trapped and Saskatoon firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free her.

She was shaken up but did not suffer any serious injuries.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 39-year-old Saskatoon man, has been charged with impaired driving and driving while over .08.

The second crash happened Sunday just before 9:30 p.m. when the driver of a vehicle heading east on Circle Drive lost control and ended up in the centre median near Taylor.

A witness told officers that the vehicle had been speeding and was being driven erratically just prior to the crash.

The driver was check at the scene by paramedics but did not require further medical assistance.

The 26-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with impaired driving and driving while over .08.

They are both scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court in March.