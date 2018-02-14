Passengers hurt, ticket issued, in collision involving Saskatoon Transit bus

Three passengers on a Saskatoon Transit bus had to be taken to hospital after the vehicle hit a guardrail.
The City of Saskatoon says in a release that the collision happened around 11 a.m. CT Wednesday on the North Circle Drive Bridge and involved a Route 13 bus.
The statement says the three passengers who were taken for treatment suffered minor injuries.
The remaining 25 passengers boarded a replacement bus.
The Route 13 driver was given a ticket for driving without due care and attention.
Transit officials are conducting an internal review of the crash.
