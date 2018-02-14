Passengers hurt, ticket issued, in collision involving Saskatoon Transit bus

Three passengers on a Saskatoon Transit bus had to be taken to hospital after the vehicle hit a guardrail.

The City of Saskatoon says in a release that the collision happened around 11 a.m. CT Wednesday on the North Circle Drive Bridge and involved a Route 13 bus.

The statement says the three passengers who were taken for treatment suffered minor injuries.

The remaining 25 passengers boarded a replacement bus.

Right lane is completely blocked crossing the bridge. Police say they believe there were minor injuries in the crash. #YXE #YXEtraffic #Sask @GlobalSaskatoon pic.twitter.com/7gFsG35JCp — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) February 14, 2018

The Route 13 driver was given a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

Transit officials are conducting an internal review of the crash.