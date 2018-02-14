Canada
February 14, 2018 3:03 pm
Updated: February 14, 2018 3:05 pm

Passengers hurt, ticket issued, in collision involving Saskatoon Transit bus

By Staff The Canadian Press

A collision involving a Saskatoon Transit bus occurred at around 11 a.m. CT Wednesday on the North Circle Drive Bridge.

Adam MacVicar / Global News
A A

Three passengers on a Saskatoon Transit bus had to be taken to hospital after the vehicle hit a guardrail.

The City of Saskatoon says in a release that the collision happened around 11 a.m. CT Wednesday on the North Circle Drive Bridge and involved a Route 13 bus.

READ MORE: Blowing snow advisory issued for Saskatoon, central Saskatchewan

The statement says the three passengers who were taken for treatment suffered minor injuries.

The remaining 25 passengers boarded a replacement bus.

The Route 13 driver was given a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

Transit officials are conducting an internal review of the crash.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bus
Bus Collision
Bus Crash
Bus passengers
City of Saskatoon
Collision
guardrail
North Circle Drive Bridge
Route 13
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Traffic
Saskatoon Transit
Saskatoon Transit Bus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News