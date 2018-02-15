Video shows arsonist setting nightclub ablaze released by Saskatoon Crime Stoppers

Surveillance video has been released of the person suspected of setting fire to the Matriarch Nightclub in Saskatoon.

A man can be seen inside the establishment, setting fire early in the morning of Dec. 12, 2017.

This video released on social media by Saskatoon Crime Stoppers also shows a dark Chevrolet or Pontiac car outside the building around the time of the crime.

“In the video, you can see he’s walking around. There’s no lights on. There’s no flashlight before a fire is even started within there, which sort of suggests he might be familiar with the layout of that particular business,” Crime Stoppers police co-ordinator Cst. Ryan Ehalt said.

The business on 33rd Street East was formerly known as Saskatoon Event Centre and was previously home to Tequila Nightclub.

The fire caused about $2 million in damages.