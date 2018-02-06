Crime
February 6, 2018 2:32 pm

Matriarch Nightclub fire now an arson investigation

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say a fire at the Matriarch Nightclub was deliberately set and have launched an arson investigation.

Police have launched an arson investigation after a suspicious fire last year at a Saskatoon nightclub.

The fire at Matriarch Nightclub, located at the northwest corner of 33rd Street East and Alberta Avenue happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 12.

Police said on Tuesday that an analysis of the scene has now led investigators to believe the fire was intentionally set.

No other details have been released on the cause of the fire that caused an estimated $2 million in damage.

The business was formerly known as Saskatoon Event Centre and was previously home to Tequila Nightclub and Ryly’s Nightclub.

Saskatoon police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-7975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Global News