January 23, 2018 8:23 am

Fire at Saskatoon business started in a semi

A fire at a Saskatoon business started in a semi and spread to the ceiling of the building.

An early morning fire at a Saskatoon business caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to the business at 417 44th St. East at 4:10 a.m. CT Tuesday.

They arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the front and rear of the building.

Crews forced their way into the building and found a semi-tractor on fire.

An offensive attack was started and the fire was quickly put out.

Firefighters searched the building to confirm there was no one inside.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator determined the fire started in the semi and spread to the ceiling of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

