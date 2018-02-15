Two Londoners charged after $14K in drugs discovered at Adelaide St. home

A man and a woman are facing charges after London police raided a home on Adelaide Street North and seized more than $14,000 worth of drugs.

Officers did the search Wednesday and discovered more than $11,000 of suspected fentanyl powder, about $3,000 worth of crystal meth, and $3,000 in cash.

A 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman are jointly charged with three offences — including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They’re expected to appear in court Thursday.