December 1, 2017 11:46 am

More than $140K in cocaine, pot, cash seized in London raids: police

London police say their officers seized more than $140,000 in drugs and cash during a raid on Thursday.

London police say three people are facing charges in connection with a pair of raids that netted more than $140,000 in drugs and cash.

Officers say they executed search warrants at a home on Settlement Trail in the far west end and on Augusta Crescent in the south end on Thursday. Officials say a vehicle was also searched in connection with the case.

As a result of the searches, London police say they seized $43,900 in cocaine, $47,000 in marijuana, $1,845 of phenacetin and lidocaine as well as more than $50,000 in Canadian cash.

Police say as a result of the investigation, two men aged 20 and 39 and a 19-year-old woman, all of London, face a number of charges including possessing a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All three suspects were scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges on Friday.

