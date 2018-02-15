Peterborough police seize drugs, loaded handgun in bust

Three men were arrested Wednesday following a drug investigation in Peterborough that included the seizure of drugs and a loaded handgun.

Peterborough police said they were investigating the sale of drugs which led to the arrest of the trio at a George Street residence. A subsequent search uncovered a loaded nine-millimetre handgun with a high-capacity magazine, 80 grams of “suspected” cocaine, 31 oxycoet tables and a large quantity of cash.

Arrested were:

James Alexander Park, 28, of Durham Region. He’s facing several drug and gun-related charges, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

Zachary David Graham-Singh, 25, of Durham Region. His charges include two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

James Moncur, 46, of Peterborough. His charges include possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

All three were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.