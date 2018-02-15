Crime
February 15, 2018 9:32 am

Peterborough police seize drugs, loaded handgun in bust

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News
Three men face drug charges following an arrest on George St. in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Peterborough Police Service
Three men were arrested Wednesday following a drug investigation in Peterborough that included the seizure of drugs and a loaded handgun.

Peterborough police said they were investigating the sale of drugs which led to the arrest of the trio at a George Street residence. A subsequent search uncovered a loaded nine-millimetre handgun with a high-capacity magazine, 80 grams of “suspected” cocaine, 31 oxycoet tables and a large quantity of cash.

Arrested were:

  • James Alexander Park, 28, of Durham Region. He’s facing several drug and gun-related charges, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.
  • Zachary David Graham-Singh, 25, of Durham Region. His charges include two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.
  • James Moncur, 46, of Peterborough. His charges include possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

All three were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

