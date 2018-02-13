Crime
February 13, 2018 5:43 pm

Ex Edmonton police officer found guilty of drug trafficking

By Reporter  Global News

The law courts in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

Wes Rosa, Global News
A A

A former member of the Edmonton Police Service’s Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit has been found guilty of two counts of trafficking steroids.

Det. Greg Lewis was one of two officers identified in an ASIRT investigation. He and Darren French were charged in March of 2016.

READ MORE: Two Edmonton police officers face drug trafficking charges 

Story continues below

Several witnesses in Lewis’ trial described purchasing steroids from the accused. They gave accounts where the drugs were placed in lockers and gym bags.

French pleaded guilty to his charges in June of 2016.

He was sentenced to 18 months probation, 240 hours of community service and was given a $1,500 fine.

READ MORE: Ex Edmonton police officer sentenced for selling steroids to fellow members 

An ASIRT investigation was launched in April 2013 when the Edmonton Police Service learned one EPS officer sold anabolic steroids to other officers of the police service between 2006 and 2010.

“This was an extremely complex and sensitive investigation that involved numerous witnesses, many of whom were police officers,” ASIRT said.

The investigation identified six officers believed to have purchased steroids from Lewis and French.

Lewis has not been sentenced. After the judge read his decision, Lewis’ lawyer told court that he may make a Jordan application.

READ MORE: Knecht says police officers frustrated by Supreme Court Jordan decision 

The Supreme Court of Canada’s Jordan decision set guidelines on how long was too long for a court case. If the process drags on for too long, the case could be thrown out.

A Jordan application hearing or a sentencing hearing for Lewis is expected later this spring.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Justice
Darren French
Drug Trafficking
Edmonton police officer
edmonton police service
EPS
Greg Lewis
Jordan application
Jordan decision
trafficking steroids

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News