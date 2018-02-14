Medical troubles delay sentencing for Brittany Boyce in fatal hit-and-run case

The sentencing hearing in a fatal hit-and-run case has been delayed after the 29-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter arrived in a London courtroom on Wednesday, shortly after an emergency hospital visit.

Jim Dean, the defence lawyer for Brittany Boyce, told Justice Wayne Rabley his client had two seizures overnight Tuesday and was taken from EMDC to a hospital at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Seated in the prisoner’s box, Boyce appeared groggy and tired; a stark difference from prior appearances, where she wept openly.

Dean told the judge her memory of what happened overnight was unclear, but said he could see the marks on the back of her hand from an intravenous line. He worried that his client was not “with it mentally,” and asked for the hearing to be put over to a new date.

Members of Deborah Titus’s family sat in the courtroom, and had expected to learn the fate of the woman who ran over 64-year-old Titus in a dental office parking lot at Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue in late November.

When Boyce pleaded guilty nearly a month after, she cried about not realizing anybody had even been hurt. During the plea, the court heard how Boyce and another woman approached Titus as she was getting off her scooter, and asked for change for a $50 bill. Titus said she’d have change after her appointment; she was carrying a large amount of cash she’d saved to have dental work done, the court heard.

The Crown stated during the plea that “Boyce then went into the office, stole Titus’ purse, ran out, and got into a vehicle. Titus also ran out of the office and there was a struggle between both women and a dental employee. Boyce was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle at the time, and when the vehicle was put into reverse, Titus was dragged under one of the front tires, the court heard. She died at the scene.

The sentencing hearing has been put over until March 22.