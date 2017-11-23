Arrest warrant issued for 29-year-old London woman in fatal hit-and-run

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old London woman wanted on a charge of manslaughter and assault with a weapon in connection to a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday in the city’s east end, police said Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue around 2 p.m. following reports that a female pedestrian had been struck. Officers attended the scene, but the vehicle involved had already fled. Police later located the vehicle on Wednesday, but the driver remained at large.

READ MORE: London Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit and run collision

Investigators say the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Deborah Titus, 64, of London.

Brittany Lynn Boyce, 29, is now being sought by police in relation to the hit-and-run. Police have charged her with one count of manslaughter and one count of assault with a weapon.

UPDATE: FATAL HIT AND RUN INVESTIGATION Victim identified and arrest warrant issued for 29-year-old Brittany Lynn Boyce of London for manslaughter and assault with a weapon. Read more: https://t.co/uxOU58Zn3D #ldnont pic.twitter.com/fqJsjkoh7k — London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) November 23, 2017

Investigators revealed what they believe transpired in the moments before the 64-year-old was struck. Police say Titus was attempting to retrieve stolen property from a vehicle that investigators allege was being driven by Boyce.

“A bystander came to her aid, at which point the driver of the vehicle drove away,” police said in a statement. “As a result, Titus was struck and the bystander was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.”

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information about Boyce’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).