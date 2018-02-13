Winnipeg Blue Bombers add former NFLer Chandler Fenner

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have boosted their secondary by signing defensive back Chandler Fenner to a two-year contract.

The American put up 137 total tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in 26 games with the BC Lions over the last two seasons. He played 11 NFL games as a member of the New York Giants in 2014, registering seven tackles. Fenner also previously spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants.

Fenner is one of three players the Bombers added on the opening day of CFL free agency. The team also signed Winnipeggers Nic Demski and Kienan LaFrance.