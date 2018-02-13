Blue Bombers sign Winnipegger Kienan LaFrance

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn’t have to look far for a new running back, locking up Winnipegger Kienan LaFrance to a one-year contract.

LaFrance is the second local product the Bombers signed on the opening day of CFL free agency. The team added receiver Nic Demski earlier in the day.

RELATED: Winnipegger Nic Demski joining hometown Blue Bombers

LaFrance ran the football 68 times for 273 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games last year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 26-year-old was released by the club at the beginning of February.

In 45 career CFL games over three seasons, LaFrance registered 453 rushing yards off 111 carries. He won a Grey Cup as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks in 2016.

RELATED: Kienan LaFrance brings Grey Cup home to Winnipeg

LaFrance was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 CFL Draft by Ottawa. He played college football with the Manitoba Bisons.