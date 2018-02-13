Sports
February 13, 2018 3:45 pm

Blue Bombers sign Winnipegger Kienan LaFrance

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Kienan LaFrance carries the ball in a CFL game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts at BMO field on Oct. 7, 2017 in Toronto.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn’t have to look far for a new running back, locking up Winnipegger Kienan LaFrance to a one-year contract.

LaFrance is the second local product the Bombers signed on the opening day of CFL free agency. The team added receiver Nic Demski earlier in the day.

LaFrance ran the football 68 times for 273 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games last year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 26-year-old was released by the club at the beginning of February.

In 45 career CFL games over three seasons, LaFrance registered 453 rushing yards off 111 carries. He won a Grey Cup as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks in 2016.

LaFrance was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 CFL Draft by Ottawa. He played college football with the Manitoba Bisons.

