January 29, 2018 8:07 am

Proposed ‘Explosions’ name for CFL team touches off fiery debate online

By Staff The Canadian Press

CFL in Halifax tweeted a proposed name and logo for a football franchise in the city over the weekend that sparked controversy.

A proposed name for a prospective CFL team in Halifax is touching off an explosive debate on social media.

On Twitter, CFL in Halifax pitched the idea of calling the football team the Halifax Explosions — a reference to the devastating explosion in the Halifax harbour in 1917 that killed about 2,000 people.

The group enthusiastically promoted the moniker, saying that 100 years ago “a force was unleashed that made this city stronger, bigger, and more united than ever before.”

It didn’t take long for people to register their disapproval.

One person slammed the idea, saying, “You want to profit off the deaths of 2,000 people? It’s in really poor taste,” while another tweeted, “I grew up in Dartmouth and this is an absolutely asinine idea.”

The league has confirmed it has been in talks with a “professional, enthusiastic and impressive” group of prospective owners rallying for a Halifax franchise.

