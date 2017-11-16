CFL engaged in talks regarding expansion to Halifax

The Canadian Football League (CFL) may be coming to the Maritimes.

In a statement released on Thursday, the organization confirmed that they’ve been in discussions with a group interested in establishing a franchise in Halifax, N.S.

“These conversations are relatively new and a very thorough process of due diligence must be put in place and completed before we can fully assess the viability of the project,” the CFL wrote in its statement.

If added, the team would be the league’s 10th franchise.

However, it wouldn’t be the first time that the CFL has played a game in the country’s Maritime provinces.

Pre-season games have been held in Saint John region in the 80s as well as Moncton in 2010, 2011 and 2013.