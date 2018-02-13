Missing Toronto firefighter last seen on Lake Placid ski hill found across the country in California

A Toronto firefighter who went missing while on an annual ski trip to Lake Placid, N.Y., last Wednesday has been found across the country in Sacramento, Calif., according to The Toronto Professional Fire Fighter’s Association (TPFFA).

Constantinos (Danny) Filippidis went missing at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, N.Y., on Feb. 7 and was last seen between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“We’re relieved for everyone involved for Danny and his family. The information, we’re trying to gather right now. But most important thing is that he is alive,” TPFFA president Frank Ramagnano told Global News.

Ramagnano said Filippidis made contact with his wife Tuesday afternoon.

“She was communicating with him from the command centre and the state police were working to try and secure his safety. This was accomplished by the local authorities by making contact and confirming his identity,” he said.

New York State Police said in a statement Tuesday that Filippidis was in good health.

It is unclear at this time how Filippidis got to California from New York.

“The circumstances regarding this case are under investigation, and further details will be released at a later time,” the New York State Police said.

My statement on the conclusion of the search for missing @Toronto_Fire Captain Filippidis.

The TPFFA told Global News last Thursday that the 49-year-old Filippidis went to the village, most known for hosting the 1980 Winter Olympics, for vacation and was joined by friends, family and other off-duty and retired firefighters.

Ramagnano said the group was skiing down Whiteface Mountain when they noticed he never made it down the hill after the chairlifts shut down at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

State officials said they started a search at 4:30 p.m. led by Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers in co-ordination with New York State Police and Whiteface Mountain staff.

Numerous organizations, including the Toronto Area Fire Services and volunteers, were part of the search party which totaled over 140 people, including 90 firefighters as of Tuesday.

Ramagnano said Filippidis is currently receiving medical help and that his family is flying out to meet him.

New York State Police say Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis was located alive and in good health in Sacramento, California. Police say this case is now under investigation, and further details will be released at a later time.

@globalnewsto

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said a statement Tuesday that “we are all very relieved to know that he is safe, following what has been an exhaustive search operation.

“Although details are limited at this time, we have been advised that he is in the care of police in Sacramento.

“On behalf of Toronto Fire Services, I would like to thank all those who participated in the search.”

—With files from David Shum