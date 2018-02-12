Video shows RCMP helping moose stuck in barbed-wire fence in eastern Alberta

A young moose is free to wander the wild in northeastern Alberta again thanks to a pair of Mounties who helped free it from a barbed-wire fence.

On Monday, the RCMP provided Global News with video showing an officer using a bolt cutter to cut some of the fence’s wires to help free the yearling.

Police told Global News officers were called to the scene in the Cold Lake area late Wednesday afternoon by a concerned citizen.

Once two wires in the fence were cut, the moose was able to free itself and walked away from the scene without any injuries, the RCMP said.

They added the moose did not move much while officers were helping it as it appeared to be very tired and had likely been caught in the fence for some time.

Cold Lake is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

