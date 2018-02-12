Lethbridge police charge man with attempted murder of his parents

A 28-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged with the attempted murder of his parents.

On Sunday, at approximately 2:41 a.m., police allege the man stabbed a 72-year-old man and 62-year-old woman who’d been asleep in their bedroom in a west Lethbridge home.

The suspect fled the home after the attack, but was arrested nearby without incident.

The male victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he was treated and released. The female victim was treated on scene.

On Monday, police said the couple’s son has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, however, he’s not being named in order to protect the identity of the victims.

The accused is currently in custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Police said the 28-year-old man has also been ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment prior to his court appearance.