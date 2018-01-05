Lethbridge police investigate Friday assault at north-side fourplex

A 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Friday after an early morning assault at a north-side fourplex.

Lethbridge police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of 27A Street North just before 6:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, police said it was a “familial situation” where both parties involved knew each other and there was “no risk to the public.”

Later, police responded to a second home in the 600 block of Stafford Drive North after an injured woman was found inside the home.

Police said she was “associated” with the earlier assault, though details on her connection to the incident remain unclear.

Police told Global News two people have been arrested but the investigation is in its very early stages.