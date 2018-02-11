Edmonton Ski Club hopes opening represents more certain future

On Saturday, the Edmonton Ski Club opened for the first time this winter after multiple delays and an uncertain future.

In 2016, the club asked the city for $1.3 million in funding spread out over five years so it would still be able to operate while the city develops its master plan for Gallagher Park.

The club also faced uncertainty with the Valley Line LRT expected to run through the hill, which would require relocating ski lifts and towers.

In November, a note was posted on the clubhouse door indicating the City of Edmonton was terminating its lease with the club effective Dec. 10, 2017. The note also indicated part of the clubhouse was condemned.

“The eviction was probably on the drastic side I think,” Edmonton Ski Club president Monty Worobec said.

However, in January, the city issued the club a short-term operating licence for use of the Gallagher Park site and also released $50,000 that council had previously earmarked to the club.

The Alberta government also approved grant funding to the tune of $600,000 over the next three years.

In late January, the ski club announced the bunny hill would open on Thursday and Friday evenings, as well as all day Saturday.

As has been the case all winter for the ski club, opening day wasn’t without a hitch. The rope tow wasn’t operating, so skiers and snowboarders had to walk up the bunny hill.

Worobec said the ski club may have jumped the gun on opening date.

“I think in retrospect, if we could have done it later, we would have said, ‘We’re working towards being open,’ and then we would have made the announcement,” Worobec said.

Despite the opening day issue, and even if it’s only part time, John Reid is glad the skill hill is up and running again. He brought his three-year-old son to the ski hill on Saturday for his son’s first skiing experience.

“I was a little disappointed at the start of the season when they said they were going to shut down for the whole year but I’m kind of happy now that they opened, even though it’s just the bunny hill. Our guy is only three so it’s not a big deal yet,” Reid said.

Councillor Ben Henderson would like the ski hill to remain. He said it’s about investing in the future.

“For a winter city, it’s the kind of asset that you don’t turn your back to and especially [because] we’re going to have the LRT right there. It’d be crazy to let it go at this point, and we just needed to bridge them through the next couple years,” Henderson said.

The ski club isn’t expected to be fully operational until next winter.

“[We’ll] have engineers come in and tell us [if] structurally we can redo a roof or if the building has to come down,” Worobec said.

The non-profit began operating in 1911. Last winter, the ski hill was targeted by vandals several times, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage.

— With files from Kim Smith