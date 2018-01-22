Edmonton Ski Club to open 3 days a week starting in February

After concerns the Edmonton Ski Club would not open this winter, the club announced part of the hill will open for limited hours starting in February.

Beginning Feb. 1, the family hill at the Edmonton Ski Club will be open on Thursday and Friday evenings, as well as all day Saturday. (See full hours below).

Lift tickets will be $10 per day for the rest of the season. While rentals will be available, the ski club said lessons will not be offered.

In November, a note was posted on the clubhouse door indicating the City of Edmonton was terminating its least with the club effective Dec. 10, 2017. The note also indicated part of the clubhouse has been condemned.

READ MORE: Notice posted at Edmonton Ski Club says lease with city to be terminated next month

However, earlier this month the city issued the club a short-term operating licence for use of the Gallagher Park site and also released $50,000 that council had previously earmarked to the club.

The Alberta government also approved grant funding to the tune of $600,000 over the next three years.

READ MORE: City and province take steps to get Edmonton Ski Club ‘operating this ski season’

In 2016, the club asked the city for $1.3 million in funding spread out over five years so it would still be able to operate while the city develops its master plan for Gallagher Park. The club also faced uncertainty with the Valley Line LRT expected to run through the hill, which would require relocating ski lifts and towers.

The non-profit began operating in 1911. Last winter, the ski hill was targeted by vandals several times, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Watch below: Vandals hit Edmonton Ski Club for third time in just over a month. (Filed January 2017).

The ski hill will be open until March 31. The hours of operation are as follows: