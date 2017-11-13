Notice posted at Edmonton Ski Club says lease with city to be terminated next month

There are questions about the future of the Edmonton Ski Club after a note was seen posted to its clubhouse door on Connors Hill indicating the city is terminating its lease with the club, effective Dec. 10.

Also posted on the clubhouse door on Monday was a message warning not to tamper with a partition wall dividing the north and south parts of the building or else the city would have “no alternative but to limit access to the entire building, prior to termination of the lease.”

The note indicates part of the building has been condemned.

The ski club’s website and Facebook page were both still online as of Monday night, though the most recent post visible on its Facebook page is an Aug. 11 message reminding people about the club’s annual general meeting.

The non-profit began operating in 1911 and describes itself as “a hidden gem for skiers and snowboarders, set in the beautiful river valley, 10 minutes from downtown Edmonton.” The club’s programming includes ski instruction and athletic training.

Last year, the club asked the city for $1.3 million in funding spread out over five years so it would still be able to operate while the city develops its master plan for Gallagher Park. The club also faced uncertainty with the Valley Line LRT expected to run through the hill, which would require relocating ski lifts and towers.

Last winter, the ski hill was targeted by vandals several times, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The ski hill operates from November to March and attracts between 15,000 and 32,000 skiers per season.

Global News has reached out to both the city and the ski club for more information.

– With files from Emily Mertz and Julia Wong