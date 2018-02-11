Freezing rain warning expected in Montreal

Montrealers can expect a slippery Sunday this afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning, forecasting two to four millimetres of freezing rain and possibly up to 10 millimetres over the northern end of Montreal.

Freezing rain will begin around midday over the Greater Montreal area, switching to light snow in the evening.

Quebec City can expect freezing rain later in the evening.

Last Wednesday, Montreal was pounded with nearly 10 centimetres of blowing snow.

The storm wreaked havoc on highways, leaving one dead and many others injured.

Environment Canada is warning Quebecers to adjust their driving accordingly, as road conditions will become more challenging.