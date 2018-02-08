Richmond drivers behaving badly: video nabs cars ignoring red lights, intersections

A new video has surfaced showing some really bad driving behaviour in Richmond.

The video shows multiple vehicles barrelling through intersections in about a 10-minute span.

In the first clip, a car can be seen driving down the wrong side of the road and then through a red light.

Minutes later, at the intersection of Shell Road and Cambie Road, three cars illegally go through the intersection on an obvious red.

The video was posted to YouTube by user am0s.x. Global News has reached out to them for comment.

They have included the license plates of the drivers breaking the rules on the video but it is not clear if those have been passed on to authorities.

Global News has also reached out to Richmond RCMP who say they are putting out a release soon.

Watch the full video below: