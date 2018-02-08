Arrest made in fatal multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police said a man is under arrest in connection to a fatal five-vehicle crash on the QEW in Mississauga last month.

Police said collision took place in the eastbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way near Cawthra Road around 10 p.m. on Jan. 27.

“There was a multi-vehicle chain reaction collision that occurred as a result of what appeared to be a vehicle slowing down in front of traffic,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

Paramedics in Peel Region said at the time that two women were sent to hospital in critical condition. Police said five other people suffered minor injuries.

The fatal crash victim was identified as Nicole Turcotte, a 22-year-old woman from Niagara Falls.

Police said the collision was “unnecessary and preventable.”

Schmidt said tips from the public helped with the investigation. No other suspects are being sought in relation to the incident.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance in Brampton Thursday morning.

