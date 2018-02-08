Crime
February 8, 2018 7:05 am
Updated: February 8, 2018 8:26 am

Arrest made in fatal multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Mississauga

By Web Producer  Global News

Several people were sent to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the EB QEW at Cawthra on Saturday, January 27th.

Photo by Jeremy Cohn (Global News)
A A

Ontario Provincial Police said a man is under arrest in connection to a fatal five-vehicle crash on the QEW in Mississauga last month.

Police said collision took place in the eastbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way near Cawthra Road around 10 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Story continues below

“There was a multi-vehicle chain reaction collision that occurred as a result of what appeared to be a vehicle slowing down in front of traffic,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

READ MORE: One person dead, another in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Mississauga

Paramedics in Peel Region said at the time that two women were sent to hospital in critical condition. Police said five other people suffered minor injuries.

The fatal crash victim was identified as Nicole Turcotte, a 22-year-old woman from Niagara Falls.

Police said the collision was “unnecessary and preventable.”

Schmidt said tips from the public helped with the investigation. No other suspects are being sought in relation to the incident.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance in Brampton Thursday morning.

—With a file from Neil Kumar

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest made
fatal QEW crash
Multi-vehicle crash
Nicole Turcotte
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
qew
QEW multi-vehicle crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News