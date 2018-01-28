Multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Mississauga leaves 2 people in critical condition

A multi-vehicle crash on the QEW in Mississauga has sent several people, including two who are in critical condition.

The crash took place in the eastbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way near Cawthra Road around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The OPP said there is one victim who was pronounced dead after the crash occurred but they were revived a short time later.

Serious multi-vehicle crash on the QEW eastbound east of Cawthra Rd in #Mississauga. Two people critically hurt, one serious, four minor. All lanes remain closed for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/FhJeQakaf1 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) January 28, 2018

Paramedics in Peel Region say there were two females sent to hospital in critical condition and there are also two other victims who are in serious condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.