Canada
January 28, 2018 12:28 pm

Multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Mississauga leaves 2 people in critical condition

By

Several people have been sent to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the EB QEW at Cawthra on Saturday, January 27th.

Photo by Jeremy Cohn (Global News)
A A

A multi-vehicle crash on the QEW in Mississauga has sent several people, including two who are in critical condition.

The crash took place in the eastbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way near Cawthra Road around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The OPP said there is one victim who was pronounced dead after the crash occurred but they were revived a short time later.

Paramedics in Peel Region say there were two females sent to hospital in critical condition and there are also two other victims who are in serious condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

 
Report an error
640 Toronto
Cawthra road
Global News Radio
Mississauga
Peel Region
qew
Toronto

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News