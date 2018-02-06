Saskatoon Blades snap losing streak with win over Kootaney Ice

The Saskatoon Blades got back in the win column in their chase for a playoff spot as they down the Kootenay Ice 5-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Michael Farren led the way for Saskatoon (26-25-3) with two goals. Bradly Goethals with a shorthanded goal, Max Gerlach and Chase Wouters with an empty-netter also scored for the Blades.

Colton Kroeker, Colton Veloso and Peyton Krebs scored for Kootaney (23-27-3).

Nolan Maier made 21 saves in picking up his 17th win of the season. Matt Berlin had 29 saves in the loss.

The win moves the Blades back into the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference with 55 points, two up on the Prince Albert Raiders, who also have two games in hand.

Saskatoon is back in action on Friday when they head to Brandon to take on the Wheat Kings.