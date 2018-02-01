Red Deer Rebels blank Saskatoon Blades
Ethan Anders stopped all 33 shots he faced as the Red Deer Rebels blanked the Saskatoon Blades 2-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.
It was Anders first career shutout against the Blades.
Jacob Herauf and Josh Tarzwell with an empty-netter scored for the Rebels (14-25-12).
Tyler Brown made 24 saves in the loss.
Saskatoon (25-24-3) remains three points up on the Prince Albert Raiders for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Blades and Raiders play Friday in Prince Albert.
