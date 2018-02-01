Sports
Red Deer Rebels blank Saskatoon Blades

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE:: Saskatoon Blades come up flat against the Red Deer Rebels. Ryan Flaherty with highlights and post-game reaction.

Ethan Anders stopped all 33 shots he faced as the Red Deer Rebels blanked the Saskatoon Blades 2-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

It was Anders first career shutout against the Blades.

Jacob Herauf and Josh Tarzwell with an empty-netter scored for the Rebels (14-25-12).

Tyler Brown made 24 saves in the loss.

Saskatoon (25-24-3) remains three points up on the Prince Albert Raiders for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Blades and Raiders play Friday in Prince Albert.

