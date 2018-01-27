Saskatoon Blades blank Edmonton Oil Kings 5-0

The Saskatoon Blades blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-0 on Friday in front of 3,309 Western Hockey League (WHL) fans at SaskTel Centre.

Saskatoon’s goals were scored by Josh Paterson, Max Gerlach, Jackson Caller, Michael Farren and Braylon Shmyr.

The Oil Kings (13-28-7) failed to capitalize on three power plays. The Blades got two power-play goals out of 11 attempts.

Goaltender Nolan Maier kept 20 shots out of the Blades’ net for his second WHL shutout. Edmonton’s Josh Dechaine stopped five out of eight shots while Todd Scott made 17 saves.

Saskatoon is four points ahead of the Prince Albert Raiders (19-20-9) for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Blades (24-23-3) will host the Prince George Cougars (18-24-7) at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.