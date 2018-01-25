Milestone night for Steel as Regina Pats beat Saskatoon Blades

Cameron Hebig scored two goals and has an assist against his former team as the Regina Pats beat the Saskatoon Blades 7-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Jesse Gabrielle, Josh Mahura, Libor Hajek, Nick Henry and Jared Legien also scored for Regina (25-20-5).

Sam Steel had five assists for the Pats to go over 300 points in his WHL career.

Mahura added four assists to reach 200 career WHL points.

Max Gerlach, with two goals, and Chase Wouters scored for Saskatoon (23-23-3) in the loss.

The Blades Evan Fiala was handed a match penalty for cross-checking in the second period.

Ryan Kubic made 26 saves for the win and Tyler Brown turned aside 38 shots in the loss.

The Pats went 3 for 6 on the power play while the Blades went 1 for 7 with the man advantage.

Saskatoon remains four points up on the Prince Albert Raiders for the final wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Blades are home on Friday when they take on the Edmonton Oil Kings.