Saskatoon Blades beat Regina Pats 4-3 in OT

The Saskatoon Blades extended their series lead over the Regina Pats to 4-1 after a 4-3 overtime win at SaskTel Centre on Saturday night.

It was a reunion of sorts, as former Blades Cameron Hebig, Libor Hajek and Ryan Kubic made their return to Saskatoon after being dealt to the Pats ahead of the Western Hockey League (WHL) trade deadline. It was also the first time former Regina club members Tyler Brown and Dawson Davidson suited up for Saskatoon against their previous team.

The Blades got out to a 2-0 lead, after goals from Erik Florchuk and Chase Wouters, but three unanswered goals from the Pats (Jesse Gabrielle, Hebig and Sam Steel), gave the visitors a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame.

Saskatoon captain Evan Fiala scored 12:22 into the third for the equalizer, sending the game into overtime.

Florchuk, who was acquired in a trade from the Victoria Royals, scored 1:37 into overtime, on a pass from his former bantam teammate Kirby Dach. It was Florchuk’s second of the game, and second as a member of the Blades.

Saskatoon goaltender Nolan Maier made 45 saves in net.

The Blades face the Moose Jaw Warriors on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.