Kootenay Ice beat Saskatoon Blades 7-2

Brett Davis had two goals as the Kootenay Ice beat the Saskatoon Blades 7-2 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Colton Kroeker had a goal and three assists and Alec Baer, Colton Veloso, Keenan Taphorn and Sam Huston also scored for Kootenay (19-22-3).

Max Gerlach and Jake Kustra replied for the Blades (22-20-3).

On Saturday, Max Gerlach’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner, lifting Saskatoon over the Red Deer Rebels 3-2.

Josh Paterson also scored for the Blades.

Grayson Pawlenchuk and Mason McCarty scored for Red Deer.

The Blades finish their road trip on Tuesday when they travel to Calgary to take on the Hitmen.