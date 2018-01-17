Sports
January 17, 2018

Saskatoon Blades come up short in loss to Calgary Hitmen

The Saskatoon Blades three-game road trip ended with a loss to the Calgary Hitmen.

The Saskatoon Blades ended their three-game road trip on a losing note, falling to the Calgary Hitmen 6-5 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Jake Kryski and Riley Stotts led the Hitmen with a goal and two assists.

Jakob Stukel, Tristen Nielsen, Vladislav Yeryomenko and Hunter Campbell had the other goals for Calgary (14-25-6).

Brayon Shmyr had two goals and an assist in the loss. Brandon Machado, with his first WHL goal, Chase Wouters and Max Gerlach also scored for the Blades (22-21-3).

Wouters added two assists and Jackson Caller had three helpers.

Nick Schneider made 22 saves for the win while Nolan Maier made 23 stops in taking the loss.

The Blades went 3 for 5 with the man advantage and Calgary went 1 for 4.

Saskatoon remains in the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, seven points up on the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Blades are back home for a pair of games this weekend. They take on the Regina Pats on Saturday evening and then face the Moose Jaw Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

