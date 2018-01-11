Medicine Hat Tigers edge Saskatoon Blades 3-2

The Saskatoon Blades have lost back-to-back games for the first time in a month.

The Medicine Hat Tigers edged the Blades 3-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Gary Haden, David Quenneville and Bryan Lockner scored for the Tigers (23-16-3).

It was Lockner’s first goal for the Tigers after being traded earlier in the day by the Regina Pats to the Blades, who then moved him to the Tigers.

Braylon Shmyr and Chase Wouters scored for the Blades (21-19-3).

Shmyr and Josh Paterson, who had an assist, both extended their point streaks to nine games.

Jordan Hollett made 31 saves for the win while Nolan Maier turned aside 43 shots in the loss.

The Blades hit the road for their next three games starting Saturday in Red Deer when they take on the Rebels.