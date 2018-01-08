Saskatoon Blades winning streak snapped at 7

A pair of goals by Chase Wouters wasn’t enough as the Brandon Wheat Kings downed the Saskatoon Blades 5-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

The loss snapped the Blades winning streak at seven games.

Ty Lewis, with two, Connor Gutenberg, Tanner Kaspick and Stelio Mattheos scored for Brandon (27-12-1).

Braylon Shmyr had the other goal for Saskatoon (21-18-3) to extend his point streak to eight games.

Logan Thompson made 15 saves for the win while Ryan Kubic, making his first start since Dec. 16, stopped 25 of the 29 shots he faced.

Brandon went 0 for 5 on the power play while Saskatoon were unable to score on their lone man advantage.

Saskatoon and the Regina Pats are currently tied for the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Both teams are seven points up on the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Blades are back in action on Wednesday when the Medicine Hat Tigers travel to Saskatoon.